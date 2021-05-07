May 07, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 07, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chikashi Takeda
Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO
* Nacho Abia
Olympus Corporation - COO & Executive Officer
* Yasuo Takeuchi
Olympus Corporation - President, CEO, Representative Executive Officer & Director
=====================
Chikashi Takeda - Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO
Thank you. Greetings. I am Chikashi Takeda, Chief Financial Officer of Olympus Corporation. I would like to thank you indeed for participating in this financial briefing for fiscal year 2021. I would like to give a review of our consolidated financial results for fiscal year 2021, and also, I'd like to talk about our forecast for fiscal year 2022.
Please turn to Slide #3. This slide highlights our financial results for fiscal year 2021. Let me start with revenue. We are seeing a recovery trend from the second half of the fiscal year, particularly so in the final quarter when we achieved a
Full Year 2021 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 07, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...