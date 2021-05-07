Full Year 2021 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 07, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Chikashi Takeda

Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO

* Nacho Abia

Olympus Corporation - COO & Executive Officer

* Yasuo Takeuchi

Olympus Corporation - President, CEO, Representative Executive Officer & Director



Chikashi Takeda - Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO



Thank you. Greetings. I am Chikashi Takeda, Chief Financial Officer of Olympus Corporation. I would like to thank you indeed for participating in this financial briefing for fiscal year 2021. I would like to give a review of our consolidated financial results for fiscal year 2021, and also, I'd like to talk about our forecast for fiscal year 2022.



Please turn to Slide #3. This slide highlights our financial results for fiscal year 2021. Let me start with revenue. We are seeing a recovery trend from the second half of the fiscal year, particularly so in the final quarter when we achieved a