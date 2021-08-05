Q1 2022 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 05, 2021 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Chikashi Takeda
Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO
* Hironobu Kawano
Olympus Corporation - Corporate Officer & Endoscopic Solutions Division Head
Chikashi Takeda - Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO
Good evening, good afternoon, good morning. I'm Chikashi Takeda. Thank you very much for taking time out of your tight schedule to participate in the conference call for the financial results for the first quarter and full year forecast for fiscal 2022. I'd like to give you the overview of the financial results for the first quarter as well as our full year forecast.
Please turn to Slide 3. Here you can see the highlights of the consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal '22. First, the revenue. Reflecting the market recovery, revenue grew significantly by over 40%, driven by medical. The revenue was well above the pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 level, 11% increase
