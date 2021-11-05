Q2 2022 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 05, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

Chikashi Takeda

Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO

Nacho Abia

Olympus Corporation - COO & Executive Officer



Chikashi Takeda - Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO



Thank you. Greetings. I'm Chikashi Takeda, CFO. Thank you for participating in this Financial Briefing for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 of Olympus Corporation.



I would like to provide a review of our consolidated financial results for the second quarter as well as our full year forecast for FY 2022. Please turn to Slide 3. Highlights of our consolidated financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Starting with the revenue. We achieved significant growth of 31% in the first 6 months, driven by Medical. Even compared with 2020, it was double-digit growth of 12%, well above the pre-pandemic level. In addition to higher revenue, we continue to optimize SG&A expenses and achieved operating