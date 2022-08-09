Q1 2023 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Chikashi Takeda

Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO

* Nacho Abia

Olympus Corporation - COO & Executive Officer

* Takaaki Sakurai

Olympus Corporation - VP of IR



Conference Call Participants

* Takashi Akahane

Tokai Tokyo Research Institute Co., Ltd. - Senior Analyst



Chikashi Takeda - Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO



Hello, everyone. I'm Chikashi Takeda, CFO of Olympus Corporation. Thank you very much for taking time out of your tight schedule to participate in this conference. I'd like to provide a review of our consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, as well as full year forecast for fiscal 2023.



Slide 3. Here, you can see the highlights. Revenue increased by 12% on a consolidated basis. We achieved double-digit growth for both ESD and TSD, and the