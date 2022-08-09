Aug 09, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 09, 2022 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chikashi Takeda
Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO
* Nacho Abia
Olympus Corporation - COO & Executive Officer
* Takaaki Sakurai
Olympus Corporation - VP of IR
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Takashi Akahane
Tokai Tokyo Research Institute Co., Ltd. - Senior Analyst
=====================
Chikashi Takeda - Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO
Hello, everyone. I'm Chikashi Takeda, CFO of Olympus Corporation. Thank you very much for taking time out of your tight schedule to participate in this conference. I'd like to provide a review of our consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, as well as full year forecast for fiscal 2023.
Slide 3. Here, you can see the highlights. Revenue increased by 12% on a consolidated basis. We achieved double-digit growth for both ESD and TSD, and the
Q1 2023 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 09, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...