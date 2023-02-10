Feb 10, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Feb 10, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chikashi Takeda
Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO
* Nacho Abia
Olympus Corporation - COO & Executive Officer
=====================
Chikashi Takeda - Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO
Hello, everyone. I'm Chikashi Takeda, the CFO. I would like to give you the review of our consolidated financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 as well as the full year forecast for fiscal 2023. Please note that today's briefing will focus on continuing operations. Please refer to the appendix section for detailed information about the discontinued operation. Now a review of our financial results. Page 2 highlights. These are the highlights of our financial results for the third quarter.
During the third quarter, we continued to see the impact of supply shortages of semiconductors and other components together with rising materials costs, but the situation is gradually improving, and we have taken
Q3 2023 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 10, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...