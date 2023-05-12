Full Year 2023 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 12, 2023 / NTS GMT

* Chikashi Takeda

Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO

* Frank Drewalowski

Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & Endoscopic Solutions Division Head

* Gabriela Kaynor

Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & Therapeutic Solutions Division Head

* Pierre Boisier

Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & Chief Quality Officer

* Stefan Kaufmann

Olympus Corporation - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director



Chikashi Takeda - Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO



[Interpreted]



Hello, everybody. I am Takeda, the CFO. Thank you very much to participating despite your busy schedule for the meeting for the consolidated financial results for fiscal 2023. Today, I would like to start by giving a review of our consolidated financial results for fiscal 2023 and review the past 3 years.



Next, our