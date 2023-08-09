Q1 2024 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chikashi Takeda
Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO
* Frank Drewalowski
Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & Endoscopic Solutions Division Head
* Gabriela Kaynor
Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & Therapeutic Solutions Division Head
* Pierre Boisier
Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & Chief Quality Officer
* Takaaki Sakurai
Olympus Corporation - VP of IR
=====================
Chikashi Takeda - Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO
[Interpreted] Hello, everybody. I am Chikashi Takeda, the CFO of Olympus Corporation. I would like to thank you all for participating with this conference. I would like to provide a review of our consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and talk about our full year forecast for fiscal 2024.
Next slide, please. This slide highlights the main points for our first
