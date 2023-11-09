Q2 2024 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 09, 2023 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Chikashi Takeda
Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO
* Nacho Abia
Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & Chief Strategy Officer
* Stefan Kaufmann
Olympus Corporation - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director
Chikashi Takeda - Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO
[Interpreted] Hello, everyone. I am Takeda. So first of all, I would like to provide a review of our numbers. And then in the second half of the presentation, Stefan Kaufmann to talk about growth and value creation.
So thank you very much for participating in this conference for the consolidated financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 despite your busy schedule. First, I would like to provide a review of the second quarter results and then talk about our full year forecast for fiscal 2024.
And please go to Slide 3. This would be the highlights.
