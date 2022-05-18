May 18, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Chantal, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the QualTek Services, Inc. Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Michael Bowen, you may begin your conference.



Michael George Bowen - ICR, LLC - MD



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to QualTek's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that we will make forward-looking statements during today's call. Whether in prepared remarks or during the Q&A session, these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Risk Factors section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically in the company's Forms 8-K and 10-K. Except as otherwise required by federal securities laws, QualTek disclaims any obligation to update or make visions to such forward-looking statements contained herein or elsewhere to reflect changes in expectations with regards to those