Feb 08, 2023 / 05:35PM GMT
Ana Berry - Berry Media, Inc - Moderator
Welcome back everyone. Next up we have Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. It trades on the OTCQB under the symbol ODII and has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace SiC as the emerging high-voltage power switching semiconductor material.
Based in Ithaca, NY, the company owns and operates a 10,000 square foot semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility, complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space, as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.
Please welcome its CEO, Mark Davidson. Welcome, Mark.
Mark Davidson - Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. - CEO
Thank you so much, Ana. And thanks to everybody for choosing to spend some time with us here this afternoon or morning depending on where you are.
Ana Berry - Berry Media, Inc - Moderator
Right on. Take it away.
