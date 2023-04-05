Apr 05, 2023 / 05:45PM GMT

Ana Berry - Berry Media, Inc. - Moderator



Welcome back, everyone. Next up, we have Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. It trades on the OTCQB under the symbol ODII and has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace silicon carbide as the emerging high-voltage power-switching semiconductor material.



Based in Ithaca, New York, the company owns and operates a 10,000-square-foot semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of Class 1,000 and Class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production.



Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service. Please welcome its CEO, Mark Davidson. Welcome back, Mark.



Mark Davidson - Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. - CEO



Thank you so much for having me, and thanks for the introduction. Thanks to Emerging Growth Conference for hosting us today. So again, Mark Davidson, I am the CEO of Odyssey Semiconductors; ticker symbol, ODII. Today, I'm thrilled to