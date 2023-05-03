May 03, 2023 / 06:55PM GMT

Ana Berry - Berry Media, Inc. - Moderator



Welcome back from the break, everyone. We are happy to present Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. It trades on the OTCQB under the symbol ODII and has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace SiC as the emerging high-voltage power-switching semiconductor material.



Based in Ithaca, New York, the company owns and operates a 10,000 square foot semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility, complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space, as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.



Happy to bring back the CEO, Mark Davidson. Nice to see you again, Mark.



Mark Davidson - Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. - CEO



You too, thank you so much, Ana, and thanks for the wonderful introduction. So I appreciate the opportunity to present Odyssey Semiconductor to the audience. Emerging Growth provides such a great and easy and