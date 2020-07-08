Jul 08, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Trevor Andrew Manuel - Old Mutual Limited - Independent Chairperson of the Board



Thank you very much, Chorus Call. Good afternoon to all of you. It's strange doing a telephone-only call because we've all kind of grown accustomed to video links these days. So it's a useful change and a reminder of what is still possible in the old world. And so thank you for your time.



You'd be aware that we advertised the position of Chief Executive in February. It was a process delayed by the numerous instances of litigation. And after the judgment was handed on the appeal in January, the Board decided it appropriate to proceed. Even after that, there were 2 attempted litigation. The one was an attempted interdict to prevent us from proceeding with the process that was struck down. And