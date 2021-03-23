Full Year 2020 Old Mutual Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Iain George Williamson - Old Mutual Limited - CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you very much for taking the time to be with us today. With me today in Capetown and Johannesburg is the Old Mutual leadership team. Looking at the agenda, I'll spend some time reflecting on how we fared against our strategy in all areas of the business. I'll then hand over to our CFO, Casper Troskie, to provide a financial review before making some concluding remarks, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.



For the better part of 2 centuries, Old Mutual has stood for a promise that we will work to champion mutually positive futures. This did not change in 2020. This past year was one of extreme crisis and uncertainty, a year in which Old Mutual prevailed and kept its promises. The impact of COVID-19 on human life was immense, and the impact on capital markets and economy is significant. By now, we've all been affected in some way by the pandemic. We offer our condolences to all those who have experienced loss, including members of the Old Mutual family.



In 2020