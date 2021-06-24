Old Mutual Ltd Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 24, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Celiwe Ross - Old Mutual Limited - Human Capital Director



Hi there, and welcome to Old Mutual's Capital Markets Day.



My name is Celiwe Ross. I'm the Human Capital Director and your MC for today. I've just been reading the recent updates we've put out to the market about how we are recovering from the impacts of COVID-19. What we are excited to share with you today is how we are transforming the business along the themes of rectify, simplify and amplify, which continues to gain traction and momentum into 2021.



I'm sitting here under this beautiful tree at Old Mutual House in Cape Town, reflecting on our 176th anniversary this year and that it has been 3 years since our return back home to Africa. We have not changed our belief and confidence in the growth opportunities of this great continent and together with our core values, this has driven our truly mutual strategy. A strategy that aims to responsibly build the most valuable business in our industry.



During the course of today, we will be sharing how we will become our customers' first choice. The combined strength of our