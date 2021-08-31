Half Year 2021 Old Mutual Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Iain George Williamson - Old Mutual Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Morning, everyone, and welcome. We do appreciate your time and interest in Old Mutual. Today, we've reached another key milestone on our journey as we continuously work to rectify and simplify our business and as we build towards significantly amplifying our impact and results. We're confident that the results we present to you today will demonstrate how we've succeeded in growing from a firm foundation.



One of the questions I hear most often is when will you have returned to pre-COVID numbers? A year ago, I would have been ready to provide an answer. But today, I'm inclined to think differently. I think that that's the wrong question. Getting back to those numbers implies that things will revert to what they were, and they won't. Our countries are different, our world is different, our customers are different and Old Mutual is different. A large part of what lies ahead of us is about amplifying. Much of the groundwork is laid, most of the foundations are built. And with that, we can refocus our trajectory, not to get back