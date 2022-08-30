Half Year 2022 Old Mutual Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Sizwe Ndlovu - Old Mutual Limited - Head of IR



(presentation)



Good morning and welcome to everybody. This is Old Mutual's 2022 interim results. We're live in Johannesburg today. And to everybody joining us via the webcast, conference call as well as in this room, what a real privilege and pleasure it is to have you join us today.



Before we start, though, a couple of housekeeping items. For those in the room, just a reminder to keep our phones and mobile devices on silent and to avoid as many distractions as possible. And for those of us joining us on the webcast, please feel free to ask questions at any point during the presentation. And if you happen to be on the conference line, you're also welcome to ask questions, and instructions will be provided to you after the presentation concludes.



On to today's agenda. We'll kick off today with a strategic review by Iain Williamson, our Chief Executive Officer. He'll then be followed by Casper Troskie, who will then do our financial review. And then Iain will return just for a short looking-ahead section before we open up the floor