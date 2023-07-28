Old Mutual Ltd Investor Update Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Celiwe Ross - Old Mutual Limited - Group Strategy & Human Capital Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Old Mutual's Investor Update this July of 2023. We are joined by investors from across the globe from the U.K., the U.S. and across the African continent. We're also joined by some of our investors here in person in our mutual park offices in Cape Town. Thank you for taking an interest in our business. Our executive management team is here in the room with me, together with select members of our Board. I am Celiwe Ross, I'm the Director for Group Strategy and Group Human Capital at Old Mutual Limited. In this role, I have a very unique vantage point of our organization. Firstly, I'm part of the team that helps to set our long-term strategy, but I also get to see us unleash the creative problem-solving ability of all our people in deploying that strategy. It really is a unique view.



So we have a full program today and we'll be together for about 2.5 hours. At our 2022 annual results presentation, in March of that year, we shared the expected impact of IFRS 17 on our