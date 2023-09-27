Half Year 2023 Old Mutual Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 27, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Bonga Mriga - Old Mutual Limited - Interim Head of IR



Greetings, everyone, to those who are here in the room, those who are joining us on the webcast and those who would join us later on the conference call. You are welcome to the Old Mutual Interim Results for 2023. We are privileged to host you here today and we hope that it is a good experience that we will share with you together with Iain and Casper, who will join me later on. Moving on to our agenda for today. We've got strategic review that will be presented by Iain Williamson, who is our CEO. This will be followed by Casper Troskie, who is our Group CFO. After Iain rather has rounded up the presentation itself, I will come back on to the stage to lead the Q&A session, which we will explain the details about once we get to that stage.



And with that, I'd like to call upon Iain to come on to the stage. Thank you.



Iain George Williamson - Old Mutual Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Bonga. And welcome, everybody, and thanks for your time this morning. I'm really proud to be