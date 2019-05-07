May 07, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Oerlikon Q1 2019 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Marla, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.
At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Andreas Schwarzwalder, Head of Investor Relations at Oerlikon. Please go ahead, sir.
Andreas SchwarzwÃ¤lder - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - Head of IR
Thank you very much and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Oerlikon conference call on the results for the first quarter of 2019. Your hosts today are our CEO, Dr. Roland Fischer; and CFO, Jurg Fedier; and myself, Andreas Schwarzwalder.
As a reminder, all-related documents on the Q1 results, including the following presentation are available for download on our website.
Today, we will follow the well-known agenda. Roland Fischer will start with an overview on update on the segment performance, followed by Jurg Fedier, who will comment on the group's financial performance and the
Q1 2019 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon Trading Statement Call Transcript
May 07, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...