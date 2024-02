May 05, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you very much. And good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Oerlikon's conference call on the 2020 first quarter results. Particularly in light of the current circumstances, I do hope you are all well and staying safe. My name is Andreas Schwarzwälder, I'm Head of Investor Relations. With me today is our CEO, Roland Fischer; and our CFO, Philipp Müller.



As a reminder, all related documents, including the following presentation, are available for download on our website. In light of the wide-reaching impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have changed the