May 05, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Oerlikon Q1 2020 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Alice, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions). The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Andreas SchwarzwÃ¤lder, Head of Investor Relations at Oerlikon. Please go ahead, sir.



Andreas SchwarzwÃ¤lder - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - Head of Group Communications, IR & Marketing



Thank you very much. And good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Oerlikon's conference call on the 2020 first quarter results. Particularly in light of the current circumstances, I do hope you are all well and staying safe. My name is Andreas SchwarzwÃ¤lder, I'm Head of Investor Relations. With me today is our CEO, Roland Fischer; and our CFO, Philipp MÃ¼ller.



As a reminder, all related documents, including the following presentation, are available for download on our website. In light of the wide-reaching impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have changed the