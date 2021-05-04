May 04, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Oerlikon Q1 2021 Results Conference Call and live webcast. I am Alice, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Stephan Gick, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Stephan Gick -
Good afternoon, and welcome to Oerlikon's Q1 Financial Results Call. With me in the call I have Ron Fischer, CEO; and Philipp MÃ¼ller, CFO, of Oerlikon. Also joining us for the Q&A is Georg Stausberg, CEO of our Polymer Processing Solutions division.
We start the call with a business update done by Roland, then Philipp will go through the financials, which we will then a follow-up with the Q&A. Roland, the floor is yours.
Roland Fischer - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - CEO
Thank you, Stephan. Good afternoon to everyone, and welcome to our first quarter results presentation. Quarter 1 was a solid operational quarter. Besides financial growth, we demonstrated
Q1 2021 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon Trading Statement Call Transcript
May 04, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...