Aug 03, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Oerlikon Q2 H1 2021 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Stephan Gick, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephan Gick - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - Head of IR



Good morning and welcome to Oerlikon's Q2 financial results call. With me in the call, I have Roland Fischer, CEO; and Philipp Muller, CFO of Oerlikon. We start the call with business updates done by Roland. Then Philipp will go through the financials, which we will then follow up with the Q&A.



Roland, the floor is yours.



Roland Fischer - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - CEO



Thank you, Stephan. Good morning to everyone and welcome to our Q2 results presentation today. The second quarter was a strong operational quarter. Besides financial growth, we demonstrated technology leadership and executed on disciplined