Stephan Gick - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - Head of IR
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Oerlikon's 2021 results presentation. My name is, Stephan Gick, Head Investor Relations. And I have here with me Roland Fischer, CEO and Philipp Muller, CFO of Oerlikon. Roland will start the presentation with a business update, then Philipp will highlight the financials and outlook. We will then take questions in the end. With that, I would like to open up our presentation and hand over to Roland. The floor is yours.
Roland Fischer - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - CEO
Good afternoon to everyone, and welcome to our 2021 results presentation. 2021 was a strong year for our company, a good one. Besides profitable financial growth, we demonstrated technology leadership, executed 2 accretive acquisitions, and further drove sustainability progress to our customers and to our employees. And let's go into some more details on the year with a short summary on Page 3.
Sales of CHF 2.6 billion were up 17% and order intake at CHF 2.8 billion increased by 25%
