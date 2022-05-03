May 03, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Oerlikon Q1 2022 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Alice, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Stephan Gick, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Stephan Gick - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - Head of IR
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Oerlikon's Q1 results call. With me in the call, I have Roland Fischer, CEO; and Philipp Muller, CFO of Oerlikon. We'll start the call with a business update from Roland, then Philipp will highlight the key financials. We will then follow up with Q&A.
With that, I would like to open our presentation and hand over to Roland. The floor is yours.
Roland Fischer - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - CEO
Thank you, Stephan. Good morning to everyone, and welcome to our first quarter results presentation. Q1 was a strong operational quarter. Besides profitable financial growth, we demonstrated technology leadership and further drove
Q1 2022 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon Earnings Call Transcript
May 03, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...