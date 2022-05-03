May 03, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephan Gick - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Oerlikon's Q1 results call. With me in the call, I have Roland Fischer, CEO; and Philipp Muller, CFO of Oerlikon. We'll start the call with a business update from Roland, then Philipp will highlight the key financials. We will then follow up with Q&A.



Roland Fischer - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - CEO



Thank you, Stephan. Good morning to everyone, and welcome to our first quarter results presentation. Q1 was a strong operational quarter. Besides profitable financial growth, we demonstrated technology leadership and further drove