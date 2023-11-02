Nov 02, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Stephan Gick - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Oerlikon's Q3 results call. With me on the call, I have Philipp Muller, CFO of Oerlikon. Philipp will start the call presentation providing an update on our end markets, financials and guidance. We will then follow up with Q&A.



Philipp Muller - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - CFO



Thank you, Stephan. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter results presentation. In Q3, we continue to execute our strategic