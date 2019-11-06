Q3 2019 Verbund AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Peter F. Kollmann - VERBUND AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Let me welcome you to our presentation for the first 3 quarters of 2019. And let me thank you for joining today's conference call. I'm here with Andreas Wollein, our Head of Finance and Head of Investor Relations.



Now before we move into the analysis of the business development, let me make a few general comments. The year 2019 continued well for VERBUND. Our results were positively impacted by increasing contract prices for electricity and the hydro coefficient above the long-term average and above last year's level. Our key figures reflect the favorable energy market environment, VERBUND's local space and our restructuring efforts of the last few years had supported a