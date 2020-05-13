Q1 2020 Verbund AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, let me welcome you to the presentation of VERBUND for the first quarter 2020. And let me thank you for joining today's conference call in these exceptional times. I hope you're all well and healthy. I'm sitting here on my own in my office. Andreas Wollein is in a different room. So you see we take social distancing very seriously.



Before we move into the analysis of the business development of VERBUND, let me make a few general comments about this extraordinary first quarter 2020. 2020 started well for the general economy and for VERBUND until the coronavirus arrived in Europe and had devastating consequences not only on the people but also on the economy as a whole. The energy