Origin Energy Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Nov 25, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Frank G. Calabria - Origin Energy Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2020 Investor Briefing. Today with me, you're going to hear from a number of the leaders at Origin. In Sydney, joining me is Mark Schubert, Greg Jarvis, Tony Lucas and Lawrie Tremaine, and were joined virtually by Jon Briskin in Melbourne. So thanks very much for your time, everyone, this morning. On this next slide, I've got the outline. Okay. Okay. And so you can see the outline this morning. So we do look -- you'll see there a set of presentations over the morning. There will be a break, and we'll do our best to actually keep as much time as possible as we look forward to your questions at its conclusion.



Okay. I'll start with an overview before handing over to Mark in relation to Integrated Gas. The first thing is that Origin is a customer-focused energy business that is well positioned for a low-carbon future. We have market-leading assets and capabilities. We have a large domestic customer base. We have a leading energy wholesale and trading capability across all the