Nov 17, 2021 - Nov 18, 2021 / NTS GMT

Jose Vizquerra - O3 Mining, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. O3 Mining is part of the Osisko Group. In fact, the 3 stands for the third iteration of Osisko. We operate in Canada, particularly in Val-d'Or, which is the golden value or the value of gold in Canada. We have around 3.9 million ounces right now in the company, a market cap of around $140 million and $100 million in cash. Yes, $140 million in market cap and $100 million in cash, and 3.9 million ounces, on top of a project that will be built by 2026. And I will go over what we have right now in this extraordinary belt of Val-d'Or.



As I mentioned before, we have a very good financial status at this moment. We have a very strong technical team. We recently added Jean-Felix Lepage to be working with us on the engineering side of things. And because we want to be a producer, our vision is to become a mid-tier. We certainly take ESG on a very strict way. We are the third company in Canada to be accredited by the ECOLOGO, and that makes us extremely happy on how we are