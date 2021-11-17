Nov 17, 2021 - Nov 18, 2021 / NTS GMT
Jose Vizquerra - O3 Mining, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. O3 Mining is part of the Osisko Group. In fact, the 3 stands for the third iteration of Osisko. We operate in Canada, particularly in Val-d'Or, which is the golden value or the value of gold in Canada. We have around 3.9 million ounces right now in the company, a market cap of around $140 million and $100 million in cash. Yes, $140 million in market cap and $100 million in cash, and 3.9 million ounces, on top of a project that will be built by 2026. And I will go over what we have right now in this extraordinary belt of Val-d'Or.
As I mentioned before, we have a very good financial status at this moment. We have a very strong technical team. We recently added Jean-Felix Lepage to be working with us on the engineering side of things. And because we want to be a producer, our vision is to become a mid-tier. We certainly take ESG on a very strict way. We are the third company in Canada to be accredited by the ECOLOGO, and that makes us extremely happy on how we are
O3 Mining Inc at 121 Mining Investment London Conference Transcript
Nov 17, 2021 - Nov 18, 2021 / NTS GMT
