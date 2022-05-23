May 23, 2022 - May 24, 2022 / NTS GMT

Jose Vizquerra - O3 Mining Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Hi. Good morning with everyone. Thank you for being here.



So O3 Mining is a pretty simple story in a sense. We have a group of assets in Val-d'Or, an area that has been extremely well explored and continue to be very well explored. We have a market cap of $130 million approximately, and we also have a fundamental value in our opinion of $450 million or so. So effectively, at this point, we have three times the market cap that we have at this moment.



But on top of that, which makes the story more unique is the fact that we have $100 million in cash and equivalents, which means that we have an enterprise value of $30 million, which means that if we take from an enterprise value to where we are in fundamental value, we have the opportunity from the fundamental basis 10 point of view having 10x.



O3 is being run by a very strong management team. Group of guys has worked all over the world, and a group of people that are very well focused into develop this project. As you can see here, something different than