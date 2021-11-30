Permex Petroleum Corp Host Virtual Roadshow Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Permex Petroleum Corporation virtual roadshow webcast. Today's conference is being recorded. The slides accompanying this call are available on the webcast link that was provided in the press release as well as the company's Investor Relations website at ir.permexpetroleum.com.



Presenting today is the President and CEO of Permex, Mehran Ehsan. Before we begin, please be reminded that certain statements and information included in today's presentation, including information related to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of management or estimates of future performance, constitute forward-looking statements.



For more information on the company's forward-looking statements and risk factors, please reference the company's public information filings at www.sedar.com. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Mehran Ehsan, President and CEO of Permex. Mehran, please go ahead.



Mehran Ehsan