Apr 26, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Mehran Ehsan - Permex Petroleum Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Thank you. My name is Mehran Ehsan, I'm one of the directors here at Permex Petroleum Corporation. Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior oil and gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of west Texas and the Delaware Basin of southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum is a operator in both states, licensed and bonded to operate on federal, state, and private land.



Now the unique value proposition that Permex brings to the table stems from three simple yet core fundamentals. Number one is the timing we acquired our assets and the metrics we use to acquire these assets. Number two is the geographical location of these assets and the geological formations we own. And number three is the structure of this company.



Breaking that down a bit more from a timing standpoint, we acquired our assets during multiple down cycles, typically paid anywhere from $2,000 to $3,000 per acre to acquire our acreage in the Permian Basin. Offset analogous activity and M&A activity goes between $10,000 to