Dec 07, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Parex conference call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Wayne Foo. Please go ahead, Mr. Foo.



Wayne Kim Foo - Parex Resources Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'm sure that most of you have seen the press release this morning, noting that Dave Taylor has elected to retire from Parex effective as of the AGM in 2021.



This coincides with Dave's 65th birthday and is in accordance with his long-term career plan and his long-standing discussions with our Board. Dave has been an essential member of the Parex team. We truly wouldn't be where we are without him, and we thank him for all his contributions since 2007.



Dave, would you like to take a few minutes to reflect on the day?



David R. Taylor - Parex Resources Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Wayne. It is hard to believe that I'm at this stage. But as you'll have seen in the press release today, I'm excited to