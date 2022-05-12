Parex Resources Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of Parex Resources Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At the conclusion of the normal business of the meeting, Mr. Imad Mohsen, Parex's President and CEO, will provide a corporate presentation and conduct an additional question-and-answer session.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to the Board Chair of Parex Resources Inc., Wayne Foo. Mr. Foo, the floor is yours.



Wayne Kim Foo - Parex Resources Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to the Annual General and Special Meeting of Common Shareholders of Parex Resources Inc. Then meeting will now come to order. My name is Wayne Foo, and I'm the Board Chair of Parex.



With the approval of the meeting, I will also act as chair of the meeting. The meeting is being hosted on the Computershare Virtual Shareholder Meeting Platform. This allows registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy