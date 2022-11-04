Q3 2022 Parex Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Michael Kruchten - Parex Resources Inc. - SVP of Capital Markets & Corporate Planning



Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. On the call with me today are Imad Mohsen, Parex's President and Chief Executive Officer; Ken Pinsky, CFO; and Eric Furlan, Chief Operating Officer.



As a reminder, this conference call includes forward-looking statements and non-GAAP and other financial measures with the associated risks outlined in our news release and MD&A, which can be found on our website or at sedar.com. All amounts discussed today are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated. Please go ahead, Imad.



Imad Mohsen - Parex Resources Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Mike. And good morning, everyone.