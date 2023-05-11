Parex Resources Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Wayne Kim Foo - Parex Resources Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



All right. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us, and welcome to the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Common Shareholders of Parex Resources Inc. The meeting will now come to order. My name is Wayne Foo, and I'm the Board Chair of Parex. With the approval of the meeting, I will also act as chair of the meeting.



This year's meeting is being held in a hybrid format to allow registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders to attend the meeting in person or virtually through the Computershare virtual shareholder meeting platform. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders attending virtually will be able to vote and submit questions and comments to the Computershare moderator to be read and addressed at the meeting. If you have a question or comment, please submit it through the Computershare virtual platform. Questions directly related to the motions before the meeting may be addressed during the meeting. All other questions will only be addressed during the question period at the