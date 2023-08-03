Q2 2023 Parex Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Michael Kruchten - Parex Resources Inc. - SVP of Capital Markets & Corporate Planning



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Parex Resources Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Michael Kruchten, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Corporate Planning at Parex. On the call with me today are Imad Mohsen, Parex's President and Chief Executive Officer; Ken Pinsky, Chief Financial Officer; and Eric Furlan, Chief Operating Officer.



This quarter, we are pleased to offer a new online video webcast in addition to the regular conference call telephone line for analysts. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call includes forward-looking statements as well as non-GAAP and other financial measures with the associated risks outlined in our news release and MD&A, which can be found on our website or at sedarplus.ca. All amounts discussed today are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. Please go ahead, Imad.



Imad Mohsen - Parex Resources Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Mike. I would also echo