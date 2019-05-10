Q1 2019 Plaza Retail REIT Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Michael Aaron Zakuta - Plaza Retail REIT - President, CEO & Trustee



We are very positive about our prospects as we grow our business across our