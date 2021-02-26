Full Year 2020 Plaza Retail REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. I would like to welcome everyone to the Plaza Retail REIT Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to advise everyone that this conference is being recorded.
I'll now turn the conference over to Mr. Michael Zakuta, Plaza's Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Zakuta.
Michael Aaron Zakuta - Plaza Retail REIT - President, CEO & Trustee
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on our Q4 2020 results conference call. We are legally obliged to tell you that today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. We'd like to caution you that such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs. Please refer to Plaza's public filings for discussion of these risk factors.
Our outlook is very positive as we've experienced a solid improvement in our business. Our tenant base of essential needs and value retailers operating in open-air centers, located in primary and strong secondary markets across a wide geography, has allowed us to successfully
