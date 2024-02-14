Conduent Inc (CNDT) Reports Mixed Financial Outcomes Amid Strategic Shifts

Q4 and FY 2023 Earnings Highlight Portfolio Rationalization and Liquidity Strength

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 $953M, FY $3,722M, marking a year-over-year decline.
  • Net Income: Q4 $6M, a significant improvement from a loss of $333M in Q4 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Increased to 10.8% in Q4, up from 9.6% in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Q4 $93M, showcasing a substantial increase from $24M in Q4 2022.
  • New Business Signings: Annual Contract Value (ACV) in Q4 reached $152M, contributing to a strong new business pipeline.
  • Liquidity Position: Remains robust with $1.1 billion total, supporting ongoing share repurchase program.
  • Outlook for FY 2024: Adjusted Revenue projected between $3,600M and $3,700M with Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 8% - 9%.
Article's Main Image

On February 14, 2024, Conduent Inc (CNDT, Financial), a leader in business process services, released its 8-K filing, detailing the fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2023. The company, known for its transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation services, operates across Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation segments, primarily in the United States.

Conduent's Q4 revenue reached $953 million, contributing to the full year's $3,722 million, both slightly down from the previous year. However, the company saw a remarkable turnaround in net income, posting a $6 million profit in Q4 compared to a $333 million loss in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 120 basis points to 10.8% in Q4, reflecting operational efficiency gains.

1757760412000088064.png

Adjusted free cash flow for Q4 was reported at $93 million, a significant increase from $24 million in the prior year's quarter. This financial achievement underscores Conduent's focus on cash flow generation and operational improvements. The company's new business signings, with an ACV of $152 million in Q4, indicate a robust pipeline and potential for future growth.

Conduent's liquidity position remains strong, with a total of $1.1 billion, supporting its share repurchase program which saw approximately 6.6 million shares bought back in Q4. The company's strategic divestitures, including the anticipated sale of its Curbside Management and Public Safety Solutions businesses, are expected to close in the first half of 2024, further streamlining its operations.

Despite the positive turnaround in net income and cash flow, Conduent faced challenges, including a goodwill impairment related to the BenefitWallet divestiture. The company's full year pre-tax income reported a loss of $332 million, largely due to this impairment. However, the expected gain from this transaction, approximately $425 million, will be recorded upon closing in the first half of 2024.

Looking ahead, Conduent provided an FY 2024 outlook with adjusted revenue expected to be between $3,600 million and $3,700 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin ranging from 8% to 9%. The adjusted free cash flow is projected to be between 5% and 10% of adjusted EBITDA.

Conduent's President and CEO, Cliff Skelton, commented on the results and outlook, stating:

"Our Q4 results contributed to a strong finish to 2023, with Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin exceeding our previously described Outlook for 2023. While we experienced some macroeconomic headwinds in our Commercial sales efforts, our Total Contract Value sales were up 20% year over year—the highest in company history—and our new business pipeline remains quite strong, up 10% year on year."

In conclusion, Conduent's financial results for Q4 and FY 2023 reflect a company in transition, focusing on strategic divestitures and operational efficiency to position itself for future growth. While revenue has seen a slight decline, improvements in net income, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow highlight the company's resilience and potential for value creation.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Conduent Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.