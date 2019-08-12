Q2 2019 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2019 / NTS GMT

Walter Allwicher - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Head of Communications



Good morning, and warm welcome from Garching. You may have noted the slight change in this introduction as PBB has moved to corporate headquarters and to Garching only recently. So you may want to take a note of that. But there is certainly more important stuff to discuss this morning, as we've just released our Q2 results. Here with me is Andreas Arndt, Andreas will lead you through our presentation and also be available in the Q&A session, which will follow the presentation. Andreas, please go ahead.



Andreas Arndt - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & CFO



Yes, good morning also from my side, and welcome to the analyst call for the second quarter or half year results 2019. As Walter Allwicher just mentioned, it's the first analyst call from our new offices in Garching and for all those who may travel through Munich a warm welcome, if you would like to take a look. End of June, we already communicated the sound operating development for the first half 2019, and