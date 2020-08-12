Q2 2020 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / NTS GMT

Walter Allwicher - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Head of Communications



Good morning, everybody. A warm welcome from Garching. And thank you very much for joining us on this occasion when we want to present our Q2 results.



Here with me is Andreas Arndt, our CEO. Andreas will lead you through the presentation that you should receive, which is also online. And after the presentation, Andreas will also be available for your questions. Andreas, please go ahead.



Andreas Arndt - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & CFO



Yes. Good morning, and welcome to our analyst call regarding PBB's half year results 2020. I hope this finds you and your families healthy and well since we have spoken last time in May and after some eventful weeks and months in between.



After having experienced severe lockdown with restrictions and soaring infection statistics during the second quarter, the overall situation seems to relax somehow despite last increases in infection rates, despite severe regional differences, but in the occasions of hope,