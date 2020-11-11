Q3 2020 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Deutsche Pfandbrief AG conference call regarding the Q3 2020 results. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Walter Allwicher.



Walter Allwicher - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Head of Communications



Good morning, and a warm welcome from Garching to our Q3 results call, and we'll jump right into the matter with Andreas Arndt presenting the results. And Andreas, the floor is yours.



Andreas Arndt - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & CFO



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to our analyst call regarding third quarter results. In the light of recently increased COVID infection numbers, I still hope that you and your families are all well and healthy.



While the current fourth quarter sees infection numbers rising and lockdown measures having become more stringent again, third quarter results in some way, reflected a certain amount of stabilizing momentum, as seen during the summer.

