Q3 2021 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Michael Heuber - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Head of IR/Rating Agency Relations



Good morning, and a very warm welcome from Garching. Thank you very much for joining us today and on the occasion of our Q3 results. Here with me is Andreas Arndt, our CEO. Andreas will present the results, and of course, we'll be available for your questions after the presentation. Andreas, please go ahead.



Andreas Arndt - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & CFO



Yes. Good morning. Welcome to pbb analyst call on third quarter and 9 months results for 2021. I think the headline is pbb remains well on track, on the successful track. New business volumes have recovered visibly from last year's levels, up by more than 30% year-over-year and is showing solid stable margins. Fourth quarter new business is likely to come in above our previous expectations. The PBT at EUR 72 million in Q3 brings the year-to-date 9 months figure to a strong EUR 186 million, which already reached -- reachers the lower end of our full year guidance, which we raised