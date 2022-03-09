Mar 09, 2022 / NTS GMT

Walter Allwicher - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - MD of Communications



Walter Allwicher: Good afternoon from Garching. Thank you very much for making yourselves available for our full year results call. Here with me is Andreas Arndt, our CEO. Andreas will lead you through the results, and will also talk to initiatives and the outlook for 2022. And finally, he will also be available for your questions following the presentation. Andreas, the floor is yours.



Andreas Arndt - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & CFO



Thank you very much. Welcome to our analyst call regarding full year's 2021 results. I hope you and your families are in good health and good stead with good health being not a minor point in reflection of 2 years of pandemic persisting COVID-19 and then in consideration