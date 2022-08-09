Q2 2022 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you, Nadia.



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the analyst briefing call of pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank on our second quarter and half year results. My name is Bjoern-Jakob Treutler at pbb, I am responsible for Treasury, and I have the pleasure of hosting this call on behalf of Communications alongside our CEO, Andreas Arndt today. You should all have received an e-mail with the press releases and the link to the analyst presentation, which is available on our website. Andreas Arndt will run you through the main developments and results, and after that, analysts will have the opportunity to ask questions.



So without further ado, I now hand over to our CEO, Andreas Arndt. Andreas, please.



Andreas Arndt - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & CFO



Thank you. Welcome to pbb's analyst call regarding second quarter and half year results for 2022.



Before I embark on today's agenda, let me make a few remarks sort of outside the agenda. You know that Walter Allwicher was our Head of