Mar 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Analyst Conference Call regarding the preliminary results 2022. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Andreas Arndt. Please go ahead.



Andreas Arndt - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & CFO



Yes. Good afternoon, everybody. Andreas Arndt speaking. Very much warm welcome to all of you for the pbb Annual Results Call 2022. I'm sitting here with my colleagues, Thomas Kontgen, Andreas Schenk and Marcus Schulte. We're looking forward to sharing the full year news and results for '22 with you, and we're looking forward to give you an update on our strategic initiatives as well as on our midterm plans. I will walk you through the results and give you an outlook going forward for the year 2026. Afterwards, as usual, we would be happy to take your questions and answer your questions as much as we can and discuss our business with you.



2022 has been an exciting as well as a successful year, exciting as we were