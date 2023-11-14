Q3 2023 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Andreas Arndt - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & CFO



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our analyst call regarding pbb's third quarter and 9 months' results for '23, which follows the first set of first release figures, which we announced and published already last week.



I will walk you through the key developments in Q3 with a particular focus on risk provisioning and the U.S. portfolio, and we'll try to give you an outlook for the full year, for 2023 and beyond. After that, I will be happy to take your questions as usual.



Before going into the slides, please allow me for some summarizing comments. We continue to navigate a particularly challenging environment given the sharp increase and still high interest rates. There's still too high inflation, the geopolitical and