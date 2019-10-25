Q3 2019 Probi AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Probi AB Q3 Report 2019 (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Tom RÃ¶nnlund; and CFO, Henrik Lundkvist.



I'll now hand the word over to Tom RÃ¶nnlund. Please begin your meeting.



Tom RÃ¶nnlund - Probi AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this call where we present the third quarter results and the first 9 months of 2019 for Probi AB. Please turn to Page #2. And please familiarize yourself with our safe harbor statement on Page #2, and please go to Page #3, which is overview of our agenda.



As mentioned earlier, today, together with me here, I have Henrik Lundkvist,our CFO, and we will walk through executive overview of our first 9 months performance as well as a financial review element and a bit of perspective on our outlook as well as a Q&A session after the actual presentation.



Please turn to Page #4. So in the third quarter, Probi had a sales of SEK 142 million, which was down compared to previous year, the same